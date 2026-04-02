NERVOSA und das drohende Unheil
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Am 3. April 2026 erscheint über Napalm Records das neue Album "Slave Machine" von NERVOSA. Nach 'Slave Machine' und 'Ghost Notes' gibt es mit 'Impending Doom' eine weitere Auskopplung.
NERVOSA über 'Impending Doom':
"Düstere Stimmung und ein episches Gefühl ein starker Song, um unser neues Album einzuleiten, das einen großen Schritt in unserer Karriere bedeutet."
"Slave Machine" Trackliste:
01-Impending Doom
02-Slave Machine
03-Ghost Notes
04-Beast Of Burden
05-You Are Not A Hero
06-Hate
07-The New Empire
08-30 Seconds
09-Crawling For Your Pride
10-Learn Or Repeat
11-The Call
12-Speak In Fire
Impending Doom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3vgFPNHFcI
Ghost Notes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOy-DJ7GDj0
Slave Machine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bOpQD6eJnY
- Quelle:
- Napalm Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- nervosa slave machine impending doom ghost notes
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