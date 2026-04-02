NERVOSA und das drohende Unheil

Am 3. April 2026 erscheint über Napalm Records das neue Album "Slave Machine" von NERVOSA. Nach 'Slave Machine' und 'Ghost Notes' gibt es mit 'Impending Doom' eine weitere Auskopplung.



NERVOSA über 'Impending Doom':

"Düstere Stimmung und ein episches Gefühl  ein starker Song, um unser neues Album einzuleiten, das einen großen Schritt in unserer Karriere bedeutet."



"Slave Machine" Trackliste:



01-Impending Doom

02-Slave Machine

03-Ghost Notes

04-Beast Of Burden

05-You Are Not A Hero

06-Hate

07-The New Empire

08-30 Seconds

09-Crawling For Your Pride

10-Learn Or Repeat

11-The Call

12-Speak In Fire



Impending Doom







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3vgFPNHFcI



Ghost Notes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOy-DJ7GDj0



Slave Machine







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bOpQD6eJnY



Quelle: Napalm Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: nervosa slave machine impending doom ghost notes