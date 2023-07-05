SILENT SKIES: nächste Auskopplung
05.07.2023 | 14:09
Am 1. September 2023 erscheint mit "Dormant" via Napalm Records das neue Album von SILENT SKIES. Mit 'Construct' gibt es die nächste Auskopplung.
Construct
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1KggZX4R6A
