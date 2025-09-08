SERJ TANKIAN zählt auf euch
08.09.2025 | 16:43
Serj Tankian (SYSTEM OF A DOWN) veröffentlicht am 24. Oktober eine neue Platte mit dem Titel "Covers, Collaborations & Collages" via Serjical Strike Records.
Nun hat der Musiker mit 'I'm Counting On You' einen Cover-Song von CHRIS DE BURGH online gestellt.
I'm Counting On You
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa4S_6rXogg&t=2s
- Quelle:
- Youtube Bandpage
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- serj tankian im counting on you covers collaborations and collages
