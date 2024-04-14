SEAR BLISS und die Oberwelt

Am 28. Juni 2024 erscheint über Hammerheart Records das neue Album "Heavenly Down" von SEAR BLISS. Mit 'The Upper World' präsentiert die Band nun ein erstes Lyric-Video.



The Upper World







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVmUJI3JAXI

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: sear bliss heavenly down the upper world