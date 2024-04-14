SEAR BLISS und die Oberwelt
Kommentieren
14.04.2024 | 22:51
Am 28. Juni 2024 erscheint über Hammerheart Records das neue Album "Heavenly Down" von SEAR BLISS. Mit 'The Upper World' präsentiert die Band nun ein erstes Lyric-Video.
Am 28. Juni 2024 erscheint über Hammerheart Records das neue Album "Heavenly Down" von SEAR BLISS. Mit 'The Upper World' präsentiert die Band nun ein erstes Lyric-Video.
The Upper World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVmUJI3JAXI
- Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- sear bliss heavenly down the upper world
0 Kommentare