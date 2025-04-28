SAXON mit Live-Album

Die NWoBHM-Legende SAXON veröffentlicht am 13. Juni ihr neues Live-Album "Eagle Over HELLFEST" über Silver Lining Music.

Die Platte kann als Doppel-Audio-CD-Set zusammen mit dem neuesten Studioalbum der Band, Hell, Fire And Damnation, sowie als eigenständige doppelfarbige Vinyl- und Digitalveröffentlichung hier vorbestellt werden.

Einen kleinen Vorgeschmack gibt es in Form von 'Princess Of The Night'.

Anbei die Trackliste:

01. Hell, Fire and Damnation (Live at Hellfest)

02. Motorcycle Man (Live at Hellfest)

03. Power and the Glory (Live at Hellfest)

04. Madame Guillotine (Live at Hellfest)

05. Heavy Metal Thunder (Live at Hellfest)

06. Dallas 1 PM (Live at Hellfest)

07. The Eagle Has Landed (Live at Hellfest)

08. Strong Arm of the Law (Live at Hellfest)

09. And the Bands Played On (Live at Hellfest)

10. Denim and Leather (Live at Hellfest)

11. Wheels of Steel (Live at Hellfest)

12. 747 (Strangers in the Night) [Live at Hellfest]

13. Crusader (Live at Hellfest)

14. Princess of the Night (Live at Hellfest)



