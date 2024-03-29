SATANIC NORTH mit nächster Single

Am 19. April 2024 veröffentlicht SATANIC NORTH via Reaper Entertainment das gleichnamige Debütalbum. Mit 'Behind The Inverted Cross' gibt es nun die zweite Single samt Musikvideo.



Behind The Inverted Cross







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtHUq0PVhnM

Quelle: Reaper Entertainmen Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: satanic north behind the inverted cross