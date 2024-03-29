SATANIC NORTH mit nächster Single
29.03.2024 | 14:26
Am 19. April 2024 veröffentlicht SATANIC NORTH via Reaper Entertainment das gleichnamige Debütalbum. Mit 'Behind The Inverted Cross' gibt es nun die zweite Single samt Musikvideo.
Behind The Inverted Cross
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtHUq0PVhnM
