SAINT AGNES: Neue Single 'Good Boy' veröffentlicht

Die Londoner Band SAINT AGNES hat am 13.02.2026 eine neue Single mit dem Namen 'Good Boy' veröffentlicht. Es ist die dritte Singleauskopplung aus ihrem neuen Album "Your God Fearing Days Are About To Begin", welches am 29.05.2026 via Spinefarm Records erscheinen wird.



Bereits im Vorfeld sind die Tracks 'The Father, The Son and The Holy Beast' und 'Song For Mia' herausgebracht worden.



Sängerin Kitty A. Austen sagt zum neuen Song: "'Good Boy' was written to be a scathing critique of obedient, subservient men who uphold the capitalist death cult, feed the machine and call it a virtue. Its a snarling takedown of the so-called good boys who suck corporate dick and wear their complicity like a badge."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Good Boy

2. The Ghost

3. The Father, The Son and The Holy Beast

4. The Beast

5. Song For Mia

6. Everything You Denied

7. The Blood Beat (Angel in the Marble)

8. Gods of War

9. Get Them Out

10. Where Do I Begin?

Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alv7eMqL3pQ