RESURRECTED mit neuem Album
Testimony Records veröffentlicht das neue und insgesamt achte Album der deutschen Brutal Death-Veteranen RESURRECTED mit dem Titel "Perpetual" am 10. April 2026.
Ein Videoclip zur ersten Singleauskopplung 'Sanity Is Lost' ist hier verfügbar:
Sanity Is Lost
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCdo507djYM
"Perpetual" Album Tracklist:
1. Unholy Intercession
2. Human Wrath
3. Forever Damned
4. Into Mighty Death
5. Sanity Is Lost
6. Decomposed
7. Immaculate Deception
8. Echoes Of Creation
9. Perpetual
10. Infernal Desire (MALEVOLENT CREATION Cover)
Line-up:
Chris Mieves Vokillz
Dennis Thiele Drums
Thomas Granzow Rhythm Guitars
Christoph Zeller Lead Guitars
Marius Baron Bass
Guest vocals by Konstantin "Konni" Lühring (DESPONDENCY) on 'Decomposed'
