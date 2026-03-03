REEKING AURA kündigt zweites Album an

Aus dem Herzen New Jerseys kommt am 17.04.2026 eine Death-Metal-Scheibe in die Plattenläden, denn REEKING AURA hat sein Zweitwerk "On the Promise of the Moon" angekündigt. Unterstützt wird die Band von Profound Lore Records.







"On the Promise of the Moon" Trackliste:





01. Concrete Basin Bath

02. A Forlorn And Frozen Vapor

03. Gorged Beyond Grudges

04. Manure Like Magma

05. Lunar Rumination

06. What Worms Only Witness

07. The Cathedral's Calculation

08. Sifting For Fungal Inheritance (A Mildewey, Alcrid Mulch)

09. On the Promise Of the Moon

