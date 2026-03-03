REEKING AURA kündigt zweites Album an
Aus dem Herzen New Jerseys kommt am 17.04.2026 eine Death-Metal-Scheibe in die Plattenläden, denn REEKING AURA hat sein Zweitwerk "On the Promise of the Moon" angekündigt. Unterstützt wird die Band von Profound Lore Records.
"On the Promise of the Moon" Trackliste:
01. Concrete Basin Bath
02. A Forlorn And Frozen Vapor
03. Gorged Beyond Grudges
04. Manure Like Magma
05. Lunar Rumination
06. What Worms Only Witness
07. The Cathedral's Calculation
08. Sifting For Fungal Inheritance (A Mildewey, Alcrid Mulch)
09. On the Promise Of the Moon
Quelle:
Profound Lore Records Bandcamp
Redakteur:
Norman Wernicke
Tags:
reeking aura on the promise of the moon
