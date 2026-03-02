Neues Video von NECROFIER

Metal Blade Records Schützlinge NECROFIER haben, via dem YouTube-Kanal des Labels, ein neues Musikvideo veröffentlicht. 'Fires of the Apocalypse, Light My Path I' ist der Opener des aktuellen Albums "Transcend into Oblivion" und ab sofort online.







"Transcend into Oblivion" Trackliste:





01. Fires Of the Apocalypse, Light My Path I

02. Fires Of the Apocalypse, Light My Path II

03. Fires Of the Apocalypse, Light My Path III

04. Behold, The Birth Of Ascension

05. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way I

06. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way II

07. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way III

08. Mystical Creation Of Enlightenment

09. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade I

10. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade II

11. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade III

12. Toward The Necrofier







Necrofier - Fires of the Apocalypse, Light my Path I (Official Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKWpcDl9r-M

