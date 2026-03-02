Neues Video von NECROFIER
Metal Blade Records Schützlinge NECROFIER haben, via dem YouTube-Kanal des Labels, ein neues Musikvideo veröffentlicht. 'Fires of the Apocalypse, Light My Path I' ist der Opener des aktuellen Albums "Transcend into Oblivion" und ab sofort online.
"Transcend into Oblivion" Trackliste:
01. Fires Of the Apocalypse, Light My Path I
02. Fires Of the Apocalypse, Light My Path II
03. Fires Of the Apocalypse, Light My Path III
04. Behold, The Birth Of Ascension
05. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way I
06. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way II
07. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way III
08. Mystical Creation Of Enlightenment
09. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade I
10. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade II
11. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade III
12. Toward The Necrofier
Necrofier - Fires of the Apocalypse, Light my Path I (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKWpcDl9r-M
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- necrofier transcend into oblivion fires of the apocalypse light my path i
