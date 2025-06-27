PATH TO PURGATORY mit Debütalbum
Frischer Wind aus dem Süden Europas: PATH TO PURGATORY bringt mit seinem Debütalbum "Pathos" neuen Schwung in die Melodic Death Metal-Szene. Das Quartett aus Lissabon liefert ein intensives, emotional aufgeladenes Erstlingswerk, welches unter anderem bei den Streamingdiensten (z.B. Spotify) online ist.
"Pathos" Trackliste:
01-Tús An Deireadh
02-Purgatory
03-Hallowed
04-Vallhala Awaits
05-Burn Away
06-Behold Extermination
07-Fog Of War
08-Fall Around Us
09-Where Angels Cry
10-Return Of The Fallen
