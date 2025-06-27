PATH TO PURGATORY mit Debütalbum

Frischer Wind aus dem Süden Europas: PATH TO PURGATORY bringt mit seinem Debütalbum "Pathos" neuen Schwung in die Melodic Death Metal-Szene. Das Quartett aus Lissabon liefert ein intensives, emotional aufgeladenes Erstlingswerk, welches unter anderem bei den Streamingdiensten (z.B. Spotify) online ist.







"Pathos" Trackliste:





01-Tús An Deireadh

02-Purgatory

03-Hallowed

04-Vallhala Awaits

05-Burn Away

06-Behold Extermination

07-Fog Of War

08-Fall Around Us

09-Where Angels Cry

10-Return Of The Fallen

