PARADISE LOST auf Tour im Herbst
PARADISE LOST begibt sich im Herbst diesen Jahres auf Europa-Tour. Im Gepäck dabei: Die italienischen Wunderrocker MESSA. Ein sehr interessantes Package.
PART 1 mit MESSA (alle Termine), HIGH PARASITE (nur UK Shows), LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE (ausgewählte Shows auf dem europäischen Festland), ein weiterer Tourabschnitt scheint im Nachgang also noch zu folgen.
Hier die Daten:
09.10. UK Manchester New Century Hall
10.10. UK Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill
11.10. UK Newcastle University
12.10. UK Glasgow Garage
14.10. UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms
15.10. UK Bristol SWX
16.10. UK Southampton The 1865
17.10. UK London Islington Assembley Hall
19.10. FR Lille Tyrant Fest
20.10. FR Paris Elysée Montmartre
21.10. FR Lyon La Rayonne
23.10. DE Köln Live Music Hall
24.10. LU Luxembourg Rockhal
25.10. AT Dornbirn Conrad Sohm
26.10. IT Padova Hall
28.10. DE München Backstage Werk
29.10. CZ Prague Palac Akropolis
30.10. HR Zagreb Boogaloo
31.10. AT Vienna SiMM City
01.11. HU Budapest Durer Kert
03.11. CH Geneva PTR/LUsine
04.11. DE Nürnberg Z-Bau
05.11. NL Utrecht Pandora
06.11. BE Antwerp Trix
