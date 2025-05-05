JOE BONAMASSA mit neuem Studioalbum

Am 18.07.2025 ersceint mit "Breakthrough" das neue Album von Gitarren-Virtuose JOE BONAMASSA.

Vorab haben wir das Artwork, den Titeltrack sowie die Trackliste für euch als Appetizer:

01. Breakthrough

02. Trigger Finger

03. I'll Take The Blame

04. Drive By The Exit Sign

05. Broken Record

06. Shake This Ground

07. Still Walking With Me

08. Life After Dark

09. You Don't Own Me

10. Pain's On Me