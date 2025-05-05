JOE BONAMASSA mit neuem Studioalbum
Am 18.07.2025 ersceint mit "Breakthrough" das neue Album von Gitarren-Virtuose JOE BONAMASSA.
Vorab haben wir das Artwork, den Titeltrack sowie die Trackliste für euch als Appetizer:
01. Breakthrough
02. Trigger Finger
03. I'll Take The Blame
04. Drive By The Exit Sign
05. Broken Record
06. Shake This Ground
07. Still Walking With Me
08. Life After Dark
09. You Don't Own Me
10. Pain's On Me
