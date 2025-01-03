PALEFACE SWISS mit neuem Video
03.01.2025 | 07:57
Auf Youtube hat PALEFACE SWISS ein Video, des Songs 'River Of Sorrows' online gestellt. Der Track stammt vom aktuellen Album "Cursed".
"Cursed"
1 un pobre niño murió
2 Hatred
3 and with hope youll be damned
4 Dont you ever stop
5 Enough?
6 Youth Decay
7 My Blood On Your Hands
8 Love Burns
9 River Of Sorrows
Paleface Swiss - River Of Sorrows (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xp_0JQtsnUo
