PALEFACE SWISS mit neuem Video

Auf Youtube hat PALEFACE SWISS ein Video, des Songs 'River Of Sorrows' online gestellt. Der Track stammt vom aktuellen Album "Cursed".



"Cursed"

1 un pobre niño murió

2 Hatred

3 and with hope youll be damned

4 Dont you ever stop

5 Enough?

6 Youth Decay

7 My Blood On Your Hands

8 Love Burns

9 River Of Sorrows

Paleface Swiss - River Of Sorrows (Official Music Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xp_0JQtsnUo