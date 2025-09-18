OUTLAW: Neue Single am Start

Die brasilianische Black Metal-Band OUTLAW hat mit 'Those Who Breathe Fire' feat. Georgios of DÖDSRIT die zweite Single ihres neuen Albums veröffentlicht.

Das neue Werk trägt den Namen "Opus Mortis" und wird am 31.10.2025 via AOP Records erscheinen.



Bereits im August wurde der Song 'Through The Infinite Darkness' veröffentlicht. Das Duo, was aktuell in Dresden beheimatet ist, hat in den letzten zehn Jahren drei Alben und eine EP veröffentlicht.



Das Album kann im Label-Shop bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Blaze of Dissolution

2. Through the Infinite Darkness

3. The Crimson Rose

4. A Million Midnights

5. Those Who Breath Fire

6. A Subtle Intimation

7. Ruins of Existence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kjtc1cHQ9c