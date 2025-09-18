NARCOTIC WASTELAND: Europatour bestätigt
Kommentieren
Die US-amerikanische Thrash-Metal-Gruppe NARCOTIC WASTELAND wird im November und Dezember auf Europatour kommen.
Die Band um Gründungsmitglied Dallas Toler-Wade (ehemals NILE) hat dazu auch gleich eine neue Single mit dem Namen 'Introspective Nightmares' veröffentlicht.
Dallas Toler-Wade sagt dazu: "I am very excited to bring my band, Narcotic Wasteland, back to Europe. Well be performing songs both old and new, along with the two NILE songs I wrote for the "Annihilation Of tThe Wicked"-album, 'Lashed To The Slave Stick' and 'The Burning Pits Of The Duat'-in celebration of its 20th anniversary. This will truly be a must-see performance, as I will not be playing these songs again. Dont miss it!"
Das sind die Tourdaten:
13.11.25 - Oslo, Norway - Brewgata
14.11.25 - Lublin, Poland - Fabryka Kultury Zgrzyt
15.11.25 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Pink Whale
16.11.25 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
17.11.25 - Ostritz, Germany - AZ Meva
18.11.25 - Lübbenau, Germany - Kulturhof
19.11.25 - Kessel, Germany - Goldgrube
20.11.25 - Kortrijk, Belgium - DVG Club
21.11.25 - Alkmaar, The Netherlands - Herrie Metal Fest
23.11.25 - Belfast, UK - The Deer's Head
24.11.25 - Dublin, Ireland - Fibber Magees
26.11.25 - London, UK - The Underworld
27.11.25 - Newcastle, UK - The Lubber Fiend
29.11.25 - Rennes, France - Ty Anna Tavarn
01.12.25 - Basel, Switzerland - Valhalla Bar
02.12.25 - Lonata Ceppino, Italy - Black Inside
03.12.25 - Bologna, Italy Freakclub
04.12.25 - Trodica Di Morrovalle, Italy - Drunk in Public
05.12.25 - Pordenone, Italy - Tune Music Lab
06.12.25 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar
07.12.25 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
08.12.25 - Belgrade, Serbia - Zappa Barka - Bleed To Death Festival
09.12.25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Grindhouse
10.12.25 - Bucharest, Romania - Encore Club
11.12.25 - Budapest, Hungary - Turbina
12.12.25 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - Sklub
13.12.25 - Krakow, Poland - Confession Club
14.12.25 - Bilbao, Spain - D8 Sorkuntza Faktoria
15.12.25 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Ballroom
16.12.25 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Deskomunal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOBq_a4bFGs
- Quelle:
- Polymath PR
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- narcotic wasteland europatour 2025 tour 2025 neue single introspective nightmares dallas toler wade annihilation of europe
0 Kommentare