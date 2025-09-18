NARCOTIC WASTELAND: Europatour bestätigt

Die US-amerikanische Thrash-Metal-Gruppe NARCOTIC WASTELAND wird im November und Dezember auf Europatour kommen.

Die Band um Gründungsmitglied Dallas Toler-Wade (ehemals NILE) hat dazu auch gleich eine neue Single mit dem Namen 'Introspective Nightmares' veröffentlicht.



Dallas Toler-Wade sagt dazu: "I am very excited to bring my band, Narcotic Wasteland, back to Europe. Well be performing songs both old and new, along with the two NILE songs I wrote for the "Annihilation Of tThe Wicked"-album, 'Lashed To The Slave Stick' and 'The Burning Pits Of The Duat'-in celebration of its 20th anniversary. This will truly be a must-see performance, as I will not be playing these songs again. Dont miss it!"



Das sind die Tourdaten:

13.11.25 - Oslo, Norway - Brewgata

14.11.25 - Lublin, Poland - Fabryka Kultury Zgrzyt

15.11.25 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Pink Whale

16.11.25 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metal Corner

17.11.25 - Ostritz, Germany - AZ Meva

18.11.25 - Lübbenau, Germany - Kulturhof

19.11.25 - Kessel, Germany - Goldgrube

20.11.25 - Kortrijk, Belgium - DVG Club

21.11.25 - Alkmaar, The Netherlands - Herrie Metal Fest

23.11.25 - Belfast, UK - The Deer's Head

24.11.25 - Dublin, Ireland - Fibber Magees

26.11.25 - London, UK - The Underworld

27.11.25 - Newcastle, UK - The Lubber Fiend

29.11.25 - Rennes, France - Ty Anna Tavarn

01.12.25 - Basel, Switzerland - Valhalla Bar

02.12.25 - Lonata Ceppino, Italy - Black Inside

03.12.25 - Bologna, Italy  Freakclub

04.12.25 - Trodica Di Morrovalle, Italy - Drunk in Public

05.12.25 - Pordenone, Italy - Tune Music Lab

06.12.25 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar

07.12.25 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

08.12.25 - Belgrade, Serbia - Zappa Barka - Bleed To Death Festival

09.12.25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Grindhouse

10.12.25 - Bucharest, Romania - Encore Club

11.12.25 - Budapest, Hungary - Turbina

12.12.25 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - Sklub

13.12.25 - Krakow, Poland - Confession Club

14.12.25 - Bilbao, Spain - D8 Sorkuntza Faktoria

15.12.25 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Ballroom

16.12.25 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Deskomunal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOBq_a4bFGs