Noch eine Kostprobe von INFRARED

Der nächste Vertreter des aktuellen Albums "Manifestation" der Thrash-Metal-Gruppe INFRARED aus Kanada ist 'Then The Earth Goes Black'. Die Band hat heute das Video veröffentlicht.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3IXY7weYcU

