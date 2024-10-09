Noch eine Kostprobe von INFRARED
Kommentieren
09.10.2024 | 22:05
Der nächste Vertreter des aktuellen Albums "Manifestation" der Thrash-Metal-Gruppe INFRARED aus Kanada ist 'Then The Earth Goes Black'. Die Band hat heute das Video veröffentlicht.
Der nächste Vertreter des aktuellen Albums "Manifestation" der Thrash-Metal-Gruppe INFRARED aus Kanada ist 'Then The Earth Goes Black'. Die Band hat heute das Video veröffentlicht.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3IXY7weYcU
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- infrared manifestation then the earth goes black
0 Kommentare