Neuigkeiten von WOLVENNEST

15.09.2025 | 17:54
Am 17. Oktober 2025 erscheint via Consouling Sounds das neue Album "Procession" von WOLVENNEST. Mit 'Décharné' gibt es eine erste Single-Auskopplung.
"Procession" wird es als Solid-Purple-Vinyl, Black-Vinyl, Purple-Marble-Vinyl (special edition) und CD geben.
"Procession" Trackliste:
01. Another Nail
02. Purple Poison
03. The Shadow Of Your Side
04. Damnation
05. Décharné
06. Things That Breathe Are Death
07. Burial
08. Farmadihana
09. Hunters
10. Tarantism
11. The Last Chamber
Décharné
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIJ89Naj7Hc
