Neuigkeiten von WOLVENNEST

Am 17. Oktober 2025 erscheint via Consouling Sounds das neue Album "Procession" von WOLVENNEST. Mit 'Décharné' gibt es eine erste Single-Auskopplung.



"Procession" wird es als Solid-Purple-Vinyl, Black-Vinyl, Purple-Marble-Vinyl (special edition) und CD geben.



"Procession" Trackliste:



01. Another Nail

02. Purple Poison

03. The Shadow Of Your Side

04. Damnation

05. Décharné

06. Things That Breathe Are Death

07. Burial

08. Farmadihana

09. Hunters

10. Tarantism

11. The Last Chamber



Décharné







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIJ89Naj7Hc

