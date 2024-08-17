Neuigkeiten von VEONITY
Am 18. Oktober 2024 erscheint via Scarlet Records das Album "The Final Element" der Schweden VEONITY. Mit dem Video zu 'The Fifth Element' gibt es eine erste Singleauskopplung.
"The Final Element" Trackliste:
01-Premonition
02-Chains Of Tyranny
03-Horsemen Of The Dark
04-Carry On
05-Riders Of The Revolution
06-Warriors Code
07-Powerstone
08-Heart Of A Warrior
09-Kings Of Dreamland
10-The Fifth Element
The Fifth Element
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wI3JKrSCA_c
