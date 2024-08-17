Neuigkeiten von VEONITY

Am 18. Oktober 2024 erscheint via Scarlet Records das Album "The Final Element" der Schweden VEONITY. Mit dem Video zu 'The Fifth Element' gibt es eine erste Singleauskopplung.



"The Final Element" Trackliste:



01-Premonition

02-Chains Of Tyranny

03-Horsemen Of The Dark

04-Carry On

05-Riders Of The Revolution

06-Warriors Code

07-Powerstone

08-Heart Of A Warrior

09-Kings Of Dreamland

10-The Fifth Element



The Fifth Element







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wI3JKrSCA_c



