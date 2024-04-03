Neuigkeiten von ATTACKER

Am 12. April 2024 erscheint via Cruz Del Sur Music das neue Album ""The God Particle" von ATTACKER. Mit 'World In Flames' und 'The Mighty Have Fallen' gibt es bereits zwei Auskopplungen daraus.



"The God Particle" Trackliste:



1. Knights Of Terror

2. Curse Of Creation

3. Stigmatized

4. River Of Souls

5. Kingdom Of Iron

6. World In Flames

7. The Mighty Have Fallen

8. The God Particle



The Mighty Have Fallen







World In Flames







