Neuigkeiten von ARCANE TALES

Am 29. Januar 2014 erscheint über Broken Bones Promotion das neue Album "Until Where The Northern Lights Reign" von ARCANE TALES. Zwei Lyrik-Videos - zu 'One Last Ride' und 'The Dark Portals of Agony' - gab es ja schon, jetzt hat die Band über ihren Youtube-Kanal (https://www.youtube.com/@ArcaneTales/featured) weitere Musikvideos veröffentlicht.



Hier sollte ich vielleicht einmal den klitzekleinen Punkt erwähnen, dass die "Band" aus genau einer Person besteht, nämlich Luigi Soranno. Er ist für alles verantwortlich: vom Konzept, über das Songschreiben, bis hin zum Aufnehmen. ARCANE TALES ist seit 2008 ein Solo-Projekt, wobei "Until Where The Northern Lights Reign" nicht Luigi Sorannos erstes Album ist.



Inzwischen haben wir auch die Trackliste von "Until Where The Northern Lights Reign" für euch:



1. One Last Ride

2. King Of Kings

3. The Dark Portals Of Agony

4. Dwarven Storm

5. Dead Hordes Ride From Hell

6. Last Shàranworld's Hope

7. Against The Legions Of Darkness

8. We Will Meet Again

9. Until Where The Northern Lights Reign



Weitere Informationen gibt es auf seiner Bandcamp-Seite: https://arcanetales82.bandcamp.com/



One Last Ride







The Dark Portals Of Agony







