Neues Video von RIVERS OF NIHIL

Am 30.05.2025 wird das neue Album "Rivers of Nihil", per Metal Blade Records, veröffentlicht und jetzt hat RIVERS OF NIHIL eine weitere Auskopplung online gestellt. Der Track 'American Death' kommt mit einem Video bei Youtube daher und ist auch bei allen gängigen Streaminganbietern (z.B. Spotify) vertreten.





"Rivers of Nihil" Trackliste:



01-The Sub-Orbital Blues

02-Dustman

03-Criminals

04-Despair Church

05-Water & Time

06-House of Light

07-Evidence

08-American Death

09-The Logical End

10-Rivers of Nihil







American Death (Official Video)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJieZI6kokc

Quelle: Metal Blade Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: rivers of nihil american death