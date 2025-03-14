Neues Video von RIVERS OF NIHIL
Kommentieren
Am 30.05.2025 wird das neue Album "Rivers of Nihil", per Metal Blade Records, veröffentlicht und jetzt hat RIVERS OF NIHIL eine weitere Auskopplung online gestellt. Der Track 'American Death' kommt mit einem Video bei Youtube daher und ist auch bei allen gängigen Streaminganbietern (z.B. Spotify) vertreten.
"Rivers of Nihil" Trackliste:
01-The Sub-Orbital Blues
02-Dustman
03-Criminals
04-Despair Church
05-Water & Time
06-House of Light
07-Evidence
08-American Death
09-The Logical End
10-Rivers of Nihil
American Death (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJieZI6kokc
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- rivers of nihil american death
0 Kommentare