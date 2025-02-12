Neues Lyric Video von SOUL DEMISE

Mit 'Destiny's Edge' kommt eine Singleauskopplung des neuen Albums von SOUL DEMISE.

Der Song ist mit einem Lyric Video bei Youtube vertreten und gibt eine Vorschau, auf das für den 21.03.2025 angekündigten Album "Against the Abyss", welches via Apostasy Records veröffentlicht wird. Der neue Melodic-Death-Metal-Silberling kann bei Bandcamp vorbestellt werden und ist das siebte Studioalbum der Bayern.

"Against the Abyss"

1 Into the Abyss

2 Destiny's Edge

3 Uncharted

4 Broken Skin

5 Scattered by the Storm

6 Unseen Void

7 Unbreakable

8 Echoes of Time

9 Lost in Reality

10 Last Breath

11 Glimmer of Hope

12 Veil of Solitude

SOUL DEMISE - Destiny's Edge (OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvM3PJZAflk