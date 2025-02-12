AEONYZHAR unterzeichnen bei Apostasy Records

Die Symphonic-Black-Metaller AEONYZHAR haben bei Apostasy Records unterschrieben und bekannt gegeben, dass ihr neues Debütalbum "The Profane Era" am 25.04.2025 erscheinen wird.

Nach der Demo "Ascension" (2008) und der EP "Liberation" (2013) kommt nach dreizehn Jahren nun neue Musik aus Hannover.

"The Profane Era"

1 A New Age of Enlightenment

2 I Spit in the Face of Forgiveness

3 Hymn of the Golden Age

4 Divine Hybrid Euphoria

5 The Profane Era

6 Proclamation

7 Illuminate

8 Ulysses

9 Dystopia

10 Non Serviam