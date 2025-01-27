Neues Album von THE GREAT OLD ONES

Die Französischen Post-Black-Metaller THE GREAT OLD ONES haben ihr fünftes Studioalbum "Kadath" veröffentlicht. Die Platte wurde via Season of Mist heraus gebracht und kommt mit einer Stunde Spielzeit auf die Ohren. Im Label-Shop gibt es den Langspieler in verschiedenen Formaten und kann dort erworben werden. Auch auf Spotify ist das Album bereits online.

"Kadath"

1 Me, the Dreamer

2 Those from Ulthar

3 In the Mouth of Madness

4 Under the Sign of Koth

5 The Gathering

6 Leng

7 Astral Void (End of the Dream)