Neuer Vorab-Track von TITHE

Die US-amerikanische Doom/Death Metal-Kapelle TITHE veröffentlicht am 19. September ihr drittes Studioalbum "Communion In Anguish" via Profound Lore Records.

Nach 'The Fruits Of Spiritual Apartheid' wurde mit 'Burn The Throne Of God' nun eine weitere Hörkostprobe bereit gestellt.

Doom On!

Burn The Throne Of God

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSjg2g_t-Sg