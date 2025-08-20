Neuer Vorab-Song von ARMOURED KNIGHT
Kommentieren
20.08.2025 | 09:36
Nach einem Demo, zwei EP's und einer Compilation bringen die chilenischen Heavy Speedster ARMOURED KNIGHT via Dying Victims Productions am 7. Oktober ihr Debütalbum "The Quest For The Sacred Melody" unter die Leute.
Hört gerne vorab mal rein in den zweiten Song 'Guardians Of The Stargates'.
Guardians Of The Stargates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZj2kjKWHFs
- Quelle:
- Dying Victims Productions
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- armoured knight guardians of the stargates the quest for the sacred melody dying victims productions
0 Kommentare