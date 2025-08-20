Neuer Vorab-Song von ARMOURED KNIGHT

Nach einem Demo, zwei EP's und einer Compilation bringen die chilenischen Heavy Speedster ARMOURED KNIGHT via Dying Victims Productions am 7. Oktober ihr Debütalbum "The Quest For The Sacred Melody" unter die Leute.

Hört gerne vorab mal rein in den zweiten Song 'Guardians Of The Stargates'.

Guardians Of The Stargates

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZj2kjKWHFs