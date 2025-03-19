Neuer Vorab-Song von ANTROPOMORPHIA
19.03.2025 | 13:19
Die niederländische Death Metal-Band ANTROPOMORPHIA veröffentlicht am 16. Mai via Testimony Records ihr sechstes Album, welches auf den Titel "Devoid Of Light" hört.
Ein Videoclip zur zweiten Single 'Unending Hunt' könnt ihr euch hier anschauen:
Unending Hunt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDKWBt0WpyI
