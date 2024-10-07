Neuer Song und neues Album von TOTAL HATE

Die bayrische Black Metal-Formation TOTAL HATE veröffentlicht am 29. November via War Anthem Records ihr neues Album mit dem Titel "Forthcoming Age Of The Reaper", welches auf CD, LP, MC und in digitalen Formaten erscheinen wird.

Auch nach mehr als zwei Jahrzehnten des Bestehens manifestieren TOTAL HATE ihren Old School Black Metal immer noch auf die norwegische Art: brutal, kompromisslos und voller Misanthropie.

Reinhören in das Werk könnt ihr anhand des neuen Songs 'Burn With Your Prophet'.

Burn With Your Prophet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zC9JRd7X9o

Trackliste:

01. Intro

02. Eternal Lust For Blood

03. Hailing The Falling Angels

04. Looming Age Of The Vermin King

05. Burn With Your Prophet

06. Coldest Wrath

07. Djevelens Legioner

08. Death, Hate, Eradicate

09. Downfall Of Tolerance

10. Field Of Victory (The Final Return)

11. Dodsmarsj Til Helvete (Urgehal Cover)