Neuer Song und neues Album von TOTAL HATE
Kommentieren
Die bayrische Black Metal-Formation TOTAL HATE veröffentlicht am 29. November via War Anthem Records ihr neues Album mit dem Titel "Forthcoming Age Of The Reaper", welches auf CD, LP, MC und in digitalen Formaten erscheinen wird.
Auch nach mehr als zwei Jahrzehnten des Bestehens manifestieren TOTAL HATE ihren Old School Black Metal immer noch auf die norwegische Art: brutal, kompromisslos und voller Misanthropie.
Reinhören in das Werk könnt ihr anhand des neuen Songs 'Burn With Your Prophet'.
Burn With Your Prophet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zC9JRd7X9o
Trackliste:
01. Intro
02. Eternal Lust For Blood
03. Hailing The Falling Angels
04. Looming Age Of The Vermin King
05. Burn With Your Prophet
06. Coldest Wrath
07. Djevelens Legioner
08. Death, Hate, Eradicate
09. Downfall Of Tolerance
10. Field Of Victory (The Final Return)
11. Dodsmarsj Til Helvete (Urgehal Cover)
- Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- total hate forthcoming age of the reaper burn with your prophet war anthem records sure shot worx
0 Kommentare