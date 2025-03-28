Neuer Song und neues Album von OSSUARY

Die amerikanische Death Metal-Band OSSUARY, bei denen zwei Mitglieder von JEX THOTH mit dabei sind, veröffentlicht am 23. Mai ihr Debütalbum "Abhorrent Worship" bei Darkness Shall Rise Productions (CD, Tape) und Me Saco Un Ojo Records (Vinyl). Mit 'Volitional Entropy' könnt ihr zum heutigen Release-Day einen ersten Song daraus hören.

Volitional Entropy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tycxWcrITY