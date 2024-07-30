Neue Single von MYLES KENNEDY
30.07.2024 | 15:55
"The Art Of Letting Go"-Trackliste:
In Form von 'Nothing More To Gain' hat MYLES KENNEDY eine brandneue Single am Start.
Das dazugehörige Album des Sängers, Gitarristen und Songwriters trägt den Titel "The Art Of Letting Go" und erscheint am 11. Oktober über Napalm Records.
1. The Art Of Letting Go
2. Say What You Will
3. Mr. Downside
4. Miss You When Youre Gone
5. Behind The Veil
6. Saving Face
7. Eternal Lullaby
8. Nothing More To Gain
9. Dead To Rights
