NOVERIA: Albumdetails

Am 25. August 2023 erscheint via Scarlet Records "The Gates Of The Underworld", das neue Album von NOVERIA. Nach der ersten Auskopplung 'Overlord', gibt es jetzt eine weitere Auskopplung daraus: 'Descent', auf der Fabio Lione als Gastsänger vertreten ist.



Die Trackliste von "The Gates Of The Underworld" liest sich wie folgt:



01 Heritage

02 Origins

03 Descent, feat. Fabio Lione

04 Venom

05 Revenant

06 The Gates Of The Underworld

07 Ascent

08 Overlord

09 Anima

10 Eternal



Descent, ft. Fabio Lione







Overlord





