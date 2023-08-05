NOVERIA: Albumdetails
Am 25. August 2023 erscheint via Scarlet Records "The Gates Of The Underworld", das neue Album von NOVERIA. Nach der ersten Auskopplung 'Overlord', gibt es jetzt eine weitere Auskopplung daraus: 'Descent', auf der Fabio Lione als Gastsänger vertreten ist.
Die Trackliste von "The Gates Of The Underworld" liest sich wie folgt:
01 Heritage
02 Origins
03 Descent, feat. Fabio Lione
04 Venom
05 Revenant
06 The Gates Of The Underworld
07 Ascent
08 Overlord
09 Anima
10 Eternal
