NOVA ROCK 2025: PEYTON PARRISH muss absagen
Nur wenige Wochen vor dem Festival in Österreich erreichte uns die Nachricht, dass PEYTON PARRISH die Europatour absagen muss, wovon auch das Nova Rock betroffen ist. Es gibt noch keinen Ersatz.
Hier gibt es ein PDF aller Bühnen und Tage und hier folgt die Liste, hier ist Peyton an Donnerstag bereits rausgenommen worden, der Slot aber noch nicht neue besetzt worden:
Mittwoch, 11.6.2025
Blue Stage:
16:30 - 17:00 Dead Poet Society
17:20 - 18:00 Seven Hours After Violet
18:25 - 19:10 The Warning
19:35 - 20:25 Knocked Loose
20:55 - 21:45 The Ghost Inside
22:15 - 23:05 Spiritbox
23:45 - 01:00 Korn
Red Bull Stage:
16:30 - 17:00 Voting Act #1
17:30 - 18:00 Vandans
18:30 - 19:10 Blackgold
19:40 - 20:20 From Fall To Spring
20:50 - 21:40 Amira Elfeky
22:10 - 23:00 Itchy
23:30 - 00:45 Boston Manor
Donnerstag, 12.6.2025
Blue Stage:
13:40 - 14:10 LØLØ
14:30 - 15:10 Nothing More
15:40 - 16:25 Poppy
(Slot aktuell unbesetzt)
18:10 - 19:05 Awolnation
19:40 - 20:55 Iggy Pop
21:30 - 22:45 Rise Against
23:30 - 01:00 Linkin Park
Red Stage:
13:30 - 14:00 Kittie
14:30 - 15:10 Polaris
15:40 - 16:35 Jinjer
17:05 - 18:15 Jerry Cantrell
18:45 - 19:55 Apocalyptica
20:30 - 21:40 Motionless In White
22:10 - 23:25 In Flames
23:50 - 00:50 Cradle Of Filth
Red Bull Stage:
14:15 - 14:45 The Generation
15:15 - 15:45 Stesy
16:15 - 16:55 Vowws
17:25 - 18:05 House Of Protection
18:35 - 19:25 Normandie
19:55 - 20:45 Deafheaven
21:15 - 22:30 Health
Freitag, 13.6.2025
Blue Stage:
13:30 - 14:00 Igel vs. Shark
14:20 - 15:00 Baby Lasagna
15:30 - 16:15 Amaranthe
16:45 - 17:35 Refused
18:05 - 19:15 Airbourne
19:45 - 20:55 Lorna Shore
21:40 - 23:10 Slipknot
23:55 - 01:10 Powerwolf
Red Stage:
13:45 - 14:15 Sawyer Hill
14:40 - 15:20 Deine Cousine
15:50 - 16:35 Krautschädl
17:05 - 18:00 Greeen
18:30 - 19:40 Irie Révoltés
20:10 - 21:20 Biffy Clyro
21:50 - 23:05 Folkshilfe
23:35 - 00:50 SDP
Red Bull Stage:
14:15 - 14:45 Voting Act #2
15:15 - 15:45 Gyfth
16:15 - 16:55 Glueboys
17:25 - 18:05 Filth
18:35 - 19:25 Call Me Karizma
19:55 - 20:45 Whitechapel
21:15 - 22:30 Thrice
Samstag, 14.6.2025
Blue Stage:
13:30 - 14:00 All Faces Down
14:20 - 14:55 The Butcher Sisters
15:25 - 16:15 Me First & The Gimme Gimmes
16:45 - 17:35 Mehnersmoos
18:05 - 19:05 Idles
19:35 - 20:50 Alligatoah
21:30 - 22:45 Wanda
23:30 - 01:00 Electric Callboy
Red Stage:
11:30 - 12:15 Wendi's Böhmische Blasmusik
12:40 - 13:20 Django 3000
13:50 - 14:30 Versengold
15:00 - 16:00 Imminence
16:30 - 17:40 Landmvrks
18:10 - 19:20 Dragonforce
19:50 - 21:05 Skillet
21:35 - 22:50 Heaven Shall Burn
23:25 - 00:55 Dream Theater
Red Bull Stage:
14:15 - 14:45 Voting Act #3
15:15 - 15:45 Leons Massacre
16:15 - 16:55 Halflives
17:25 - 18:05 Self Deception
18:35 - 19:25 Paleface Swiss
19:55 - 20:45 Adept
21:15 - 22:30 Danko Jones
