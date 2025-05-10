NOVA ROCK 2025: PEYTON PARRISH muss absagen

Nur wenige Wochen vor dem Festival in Österreich erreichte uns die Nachricht, dass PEYTON PARRISH die Europatour absagen muss, wovon auch das Nova Rock betroffen ist. Es gibt noch keinen Ersatz.

Hier gibt es ein PDF aller Bühnen und Tage und hier folgt die Liste, hier ist Peyton an Donnerstag bereits rausgenommen worden, der Slot aber noch nicht neue besetzt worden:

Mittwoch, 11.6.2025



Blue Stage:

16:30 - 17:00 Dead Poet Society

17:20 - 18:00 Seven Hours After Violet

18:25 - 19:10 The Warning

19:35 - 20:25 Knocked Loose

20:55 - 21:45 The Ghost Inside

22:15 - 23:05 Spiritbox

23:45 - 01:00 Korn



Red Bull Stage:

16:30 - 17:00 Voting Act #1

17:30 - 18:00 Vandans

18:30 - 19:10 Blackgold

19:40 - 20:20 From Fall To Spring

20:50 - 21:40 Amira Elfeky

22:10 - 23:00 Itchy

23:30 - 00:45 Boston Manor



Donnerstag, 12.6.2025



Blue Stage:

13:40 - 14:10 LØLØ

14:30 - 15:10 Nothing More

15:40 - 16:25 Poppy

(Slot aktuell unbesetzt)

18:10 - 19:05 Awolnation

19:40 - 20:55 Iggy Pop

21:30 - 22:45 Rise Against

23:30 - 01:00 Linkin Park



Red Stage:

13:30 - 14:00 Kittie

14:30 - 15:10 Polaris

15:40 - 16:35 Jinjer

17:05 - 18:15 Jerry Cantrell

18:45 - 19:55 Apocalyptica

20:30 - 21:40 Motionless In White

22:10 - 23:25 In Flames

23:50 - 00:50 Cradle Of Filth



Red Bull Stage:

14:15 - 14:45 The Generation

15:15 - 15:45 Stesy

16:15 - 16:55 Vowws

17:25 - 18:05 House Of Protection

18:35 - 19:25 Normandie

19:55 - 20:45 Deafheaven

21:15 - 22:30 Health



Freitag, 13.6.2025



Blue Stage:

13:30 - 14:00 Igel vs. Shark

14:20 - 15:00 Baby Lasagna

15:30 - 16:15 Amaranthe

16:45 - 17:35 Refused

18:05 - 19:15 Airbourne

19:45 - 20:55 Lorna Shore

21:40 - 23:10 Slipknot

23:55 - 01:10 Powerwolf



Red Stage:

13:45 - 14:15 Sawyer Hill

14:40 - 15:20 Deine Cousine

15:50 - 16:35 Krautschädl

17:05 - 18:00 Greeen

18:30 - 19:40 Irie Révoltés

20:10 - 21:20 Biffy Clyro

21:50 - 23:05 Folkshilfe

23:35 - 00:50 SDP



Red Bull Stage:

14:15 - 14:45 Voting Act #2

15:15 - 15:45 Gyfth

16:15 - 16:55 Glueboys

17:25 - 18:05 Filth

18:35 - 19:25 Call Me Karizma

19:55 - 20:45 Whitechapel

21:15 - 22:30 Thrice



Samstag, 14.6.2025



Blue Stage:

13:30 - 14:00 All Faces Down

14:20 - 14:55 The Butcher Sisters

15:25 - 16:15 Me First & The Gimme Gimmes

16:45 - 17:35 Mehnersmoos

18:05 - 19:05 Idles

19:35 - 20:50 Alligatoah

21:30 - 22:45 Wanda

23:30 - 01:00 Electric Callboy



Red Stage:

11:30 - 12:15 Wendi's Böhmische Blasmusik

12:40 - 13:20 Django 3000

13:50 - 14:30 Versengold

15:00 - 16:00 Imminence

16:30 - 17:40 Landmvrks

18:10 - 19:20 Dragonforce

19:50 - 21:05 Skillet

21:35 - 22:50 Heaven Shall Burn

23:25 - 00:55 Dream Theater



Red Bull Stage:

14:15 - 14:45 Voting Act #3

15:15 - 15:45 Leons Massacre

16:15 - 16:55 Halflives

17:25 - 18:05 Self Deception

18:35 - 19:25 Paleface Swiss

19:55 - 20:45 Adept

21:15 - 22:30 Danko Jones



