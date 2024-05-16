NOCTURNUS AD mit neuer Single

Am 17. Mai 2024 erscheint über Profound Lore Records das neue Album "Unicursal" von NOCTURNUS AD. Nach 'CephaloGod' und 'Yesod, The Dark Side of the Moon' folgt mit 'Hod, The Stellar Light' die dritte Auskopplung.



"Unicursal" Trackliste:



01. Intro

02. The Ascension Throne Of Osiris

03. CephaloGod

04. Mesolithic

05. Organism 46B

06. Mission Malkuth

07. Yesod, The Dark Side Of The Moon

08. Hod, The Stellar Light

09. Netzach, The Fire Of Victory

10. Outro



Hod, The Stellar Light







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygwuf04i1uQ

