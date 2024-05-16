NOCTURNUS AD mit neuer Single
Am 17. Mai 2024 erscheint über Profound Lore Records das neue Album "Unicursal" von NOCTURNUS AD. Nach 'CephaloGod' und 'Yesod, The Dark Side of the Moon' folgt mit 'Hod, The Stellar Light' die dritte Auskopplung.
"Unicursal" Trackliste:
01. Intro
02. The Ascension Throne Of Osiris
03. CephaloGod
04. Mesolithic
05. Organism 46B
06. Mission Malkuth
07. Yesod, The Dark Side Of The Moon
08. Hod, The Stellar Light
09. Netzach, The Fire Of Victory
10. Outro
Hod, The Stellar Light
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygwuf04i1uQ
