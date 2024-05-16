HARPAZO: Vorabsingle vom Debütalbum
16.05.2024 | 22:26
HARPAZO ist die neue Power-Metal-Band um Marc Centanni und Gary Wehrkamp (SHADOW GALLERY). Am 28. Juni soll ihr Debütalbum, die Konzeptscheibe "The Crucible", erscheinen. Soben wurde ein Textclip der digitalen Single 'I Am God' veröffentlicht.
