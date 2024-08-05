NAILS mit der nächsten Auskopplung

Am 30. August 2024 erscheint via Nuclear Blast das neue NAILS-Album "Every Bridge Burning". Mit 'Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung.



Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzeJ3RRteOg

Quelle: Nuclear Blast Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: nails every bridge burning lacking the ability to process empathy