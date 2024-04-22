MY DYING BRIDE: Absage der Konzerttermine

Kaum ist das neue Album "A Mortal Binding" der Doom-Ikone aus Halifax erschienen, überrascht MY DYING BRIDE mit schlechten Nachrichten. Die Band verordnet sich quasi eine Live-Zwangspause. Damit sieht es mit einer Livepräsenz in 2024 eher schlecht aus.



Dies ist das Statement der Band: "The production of this latest album was arduous and challenging to such an extent that it has revealed fractures within the band. These tensions had already been observed during the creation of the previous 2 albums and were only exacerbated during the Covid period. Over the past few months, they have intensified, causing a profound sense of discontent among the band members. The resulting stress and the pervasive feeling of burnout, along with the physical and mental malaise it creates, necessitated a period of time off which unfortunately impacts on live shows.



The reason for the lack of an official statement until now is because the band has truly hoped to resolve these internal issues and perform some shows this year while trying find a resolution in time to satisfy all parties involved. Sadly, this resolution is yet to be found.



Regrettably, a lack of understanding and poor communication from our professional partners has resulted in an untimely and chaotic mess from which a recovery is challenging. However, the promoters have now been officially contacted and it is hoped that steps can be taken to minimise the impact on you all.



We apologise for keeping you in the dark, but these are indeed challenging times."



Von diesem Umstand ist unter anderen das Party.San Open Air betroffen. Die Macher haben jedoch mit PARADISE LOST schon einen Ersatz gefunden.

