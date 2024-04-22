ANCST: Erster Song vom neuen Album "Culture of Brutality" veröffentlicht
Kommentieren
Die deutsche Black-Metal-Band ANCST hat den ersten Song 'Armed With Despise' aus ihrem neuen Album veröffentlicht. Das vierte Werk der Band trägt den Namen "Culture Of Brutality" und wird am 03.05.2024 erscheinen. Auch dieses Mal ist es wieder ein Split-Release zwischen Lifeforce Records und des bandeigenen Labels Yenohala Tapes.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Armed With Despise
02. Of Rusty Knives
03. Chasing Horizons
04. Spanking Your Laser Brain
05. Damaged Goods
06. Destination Nowhere
07. Doing Your Part
08. Vitreous Conformity
09. Beneath These Hills Of Iron
10. Negativity Bias
11. Whiteboard Criminal
12. Teeth Into Flesh
13. Edge Of Reason
14. Keyboard Wars
15. Icons Of Filth
16. Tearless Oblivion
17. Thanks For Nothing
18. Positive Vibes Only
19. Gatekeepers From Hell
20. Lowborn Extinction
Live ist die Band wie folgt zu erleben:
26.04. - Rosenkeller, Jena, Germany
27.04. - Emil, Zittau, Germany
04.05. - Neue Zukunft, Berlin, Germany
08.05. - Goldgrube, Kassel, Germany
09.05. - Zeckentempel, Leipzig, Germany
10.05. - Immerhin, Würzburg, Germany
11.05. - AK40, Suhl, Germany
14.05. - EKH, Wien, Austria
15.05. - Dopamin, Budapest, Hungary
16.05. - AKC Attack, Zagreb, Croatia
17.05. - Astro Club, Fontanafredda, Italy
18.05. - Live Stage, Innsbruck, Austria
19.05. - Rössli Bar, Bern, Switzerland
21.05. - Ebrietas, Zürich, Switzerland
22.05. - Juha West, Stuttgart, Germany
23.05. - P8, Karlsruhe, Germany
24.05. - Halle am Rhein, Köln, Germany
25.05. - B58, Braunschweig, Germany
- Quelle:
- Lifeforce Records
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- ancst neue single neues album armed with despise culture of brutality split release lifeforce records yenohala tapes
0 Kommentare