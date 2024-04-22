ANCST: Erster Song vom neuen Album

Die deutsche Black-Metal-Band ANCST hat den ersten Song 'Armed With Despise' aus ihrem neuen Album veröffentlicht. Das vierte Werk der Band trägt den Namen "Culture Of Brutality" und wird am 03.05.2024 erscheinen. Auch dieses Mal ist es wieder ein Split-Release zwischen Lifeforce Records und des bandeigenen Labels Yenohala Tapes.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Armed With Despise

02. Of Rusty Knives

03. Chasing Horizons

04. Spanking Your Laser Brain

05. Damaged Goods

06. Destination Nowhere

07. Doing Your Part

08. Vitreous Conformity

09. Beneath These Hills Of Iron

10. Negativity Bias

11. Whiteboard Criminal

12. Teeth Into Flesh

13. Edge Of Reason

14. Keyboard Wars

15. Icons Of Filth

16. Tearless Oblivion

17. Thanks For Nothing

18. Positive Vibes Only

19. Gatekeepers From Hell

20. Lowborn Extinction



Live ist die Band wie folgt zu erleben:

26.04. - Rosenkeller, Jena, Germany

27.04. - Emil, Zittau, Germany

04.05. - Neue Zukunft, Berlin, Germany

08.05. - Goldgrube, Kassel, Germany

09.05. - Zeckentempel, Leipzig, Germany

10.05. - Immerhin, Würzburg, Germany

11.05. - AK40, Suhl, Germany

14.05. - EKH, Wien, Austria

15.05. - Dopamin, Budapest, Hungary

16.05. - AKC Attack, Zagreb, Croatia

17.05. - Astro Club, Fontanafredda, Italy

18.05. - Live Stage, Innsbruck, Austria

19.05. - Rössli Bar, Bern, Switzerland

21.05. - Ebrietas, Zürich, Switzerland

22.05. - Juha West, Stuttgart, Germany

23.05. - P8, Karlsruhe, Germany

24.05. - Halle am Rhein, Köln, Germany

25.05. - B58, Braunschweig, Germany

