MR. BIG: Neues Album

Die Band um Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert und Billy Sheehan hat ein neues Album angekündigt. Am 12. Juli erscheint "Ten" über Frontiers Records und dürfte die Herzen aller Heavy-Rock-Fans um einiges höher schlagen lassen. Dabei könnte es sich tatsächlich um das finale Album der amerikanischen Band handeln, da sich Mr. Big ja auch gerade auf Abschiedstournee befindet.

Tracklist:

01. Good Luck Trying

02. I Am You

03. Right Outta Here

04. Sunday Morning Kinda Girl

05. Who We Are

06. As Good As It Gets

07. What Were You Thinking

08. Courageous

09. Up On You

10. The Frame

11. 8 Days On The Road (european bonus track)

Quelle: http://www.mrbigsite.com Redakteur: Chris Staubach Tags: mr big eric martin frontiers ten hard rock