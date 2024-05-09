MR. BIG: Neues Album
Die Band um Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert und Billy Sheehan hat ein neues Album angekündigt. Am 12. Juli erscheint "Ten" über Frontiers Records und dürfte die Herzen aller Heavy-Rock-Fans um einiges höher schlagen lassen. Dabei könnte es sich tatsächlich um das finale Album der amerikanischen Band handeln, da sich Mr. Big ja auch gerade auf Abschiedstournee befindet.
Tracklist:
01. Good Luck Trying
02. I Am You
03. Right Outta Here
04. Sunday Morning Kinda Girl
05. Who We Are
06. As Good As It Gets
07. What Were You Thinking
08. Courageous
09. Up On You
10. The Frame
11. 8 Days On The Road (european bonus track)
