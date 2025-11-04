MOURN THE LIGHT mit neuem Album
Kommentieren
Die Heavy/Doom Metaller von MOURN THE LIGHT werden am 14.11.2025 ihr neues Studioalbum "Sorrow Feeds the Silence", via Argonauta Records, veröffentlichen. Das Lyric-Video zu 'Sorrow Feeds the Silence' ist bereits bei YouTube online.
"Sorrow Feeds the Silence" Trackliste:
1. Empty and Hollow
2. The Truth (Was a Lie)
3. The Fading Light
4. Doomed To Fall Forever
5. Sorrow Feeds the Silence
6. In the Shadows
7. When Dreams Die
8. We Don't Belong
9. Forever Hollow
Mourn the Light - Sorrow Feeds the Silence (Official Lyric Video) 2025//Argonauta Records
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6GVMY6bv6M
- Quelle:
- MOURN THE LIGHT
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- mourn the light sorrow feeds the silence
0 Kommentare