MOURN THE LIGHT mit neuem Album

Die Heavy/Doom Metaller von MOURN THE LIGHT werden am 14.11.2025 ihr neues Studioalbum "Sorrow Feeds the Silence", via Argonauta Records, veröffentlichen. Das Lyric-Video zu 'Sorrow Feeds the Silence' ist bereits bei YouTube online.







"Sorrow Feeds the Silence" Trackliste:







1. Empty and Hollow

2. The Truth (Was a Lie)

3. The Fading Light

4. Doomed To Fall Forever

5. Sorrow Feeds the Silence

6. In the Shadows

7. When Dreams Die

8. We Don't Belong

9. Forever Hollow





Mourn the Light - Sorrow Feeds the Silence (Official Lyric Video) 2025//Argonauta Records







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6GVMY6bv6M

Quelle: MOURN THE LIGHT Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: mourn the light sorrow feeds the silence