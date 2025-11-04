ON THE LOOSE veröffentlicht neues Album

Die portugiesischen Doom-Metaller ON THE LOOSE haben am 02.11.2025 ihr neues Album "Path to Serenity" veröffentlicht. Der dritte Langspieler der Band zeigt sich mit dem Opener 'The Serpent Within' auch auf YouTube.





"Path to Serenity" Trackliste:





01. The Serpent Within

02. Path To Serenity

03. The Call Of My Devils

04. Soulless Destruction

05. Sadness Is My Past

06. 1977 Simple Man

07. Echoes Of Glory





The Serpent Within







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTAIOnBeYHw

Quelle: ON THE LOOSE YouTube Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: on the loose path to serenity the serpent within