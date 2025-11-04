ON THE LOOSE veröffentlicht neues Album
Die portugiesischen Doom-Metaller ON THE LOOSE haben am 02.11.2025 ihr neues Album "Path to Serenity" veröffentlicht. Der dritte Langspieler der Band zeigt sich mit dem Opener 'The Serpent Within' auch auf YouTube.
"Path to Serenity" Trackliste:
01. The Serpent Within
02. Path To Serenity
03. The Call Of My Devils
04. Soulless Destruction
05. Sadness Is My Past
06. 1977 Simple Man
07. Echoes Of Glory
The Serpent Within
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTAIOnBeYHw
- Quelle:
- ON THE LOOSE YouTube
Norman Wernicke
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- on the loose path to serenity the serpent within
