MOTORPSYCHO mit neuer Scheibe

Mit "Yay!" erscheint am 16. Juni die neue MOTORPSYCHO-Scheie.

Wir haben sowohl die Trackliste als auch das Artwork für euch:

01. Cold & Bored

02. Sentinels

03. Patterns

04. Dank State

05. W.C.A.

06. Real Again (Norway Shrugs And Stays At Home)

07. Loch Meaninglessness & The Mull Of Dull

08. Hotel Daedalus

09. Scaredcrow

10. The Rapture