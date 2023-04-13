MOTORPSYCHO mit neuer Scheibe
Kommentieren
13.04.2023 | 16:41
01. Cold & Bored
Mit "Yay!" erscheint am 16. Juni die neue MOTORPSYCHO-Scheie.
Wir haben sowohl die Trackliste als auch das Artwork für euch:
01. Cold & Bored
02. Sentinels
03. Patterns
04. Dank State
05. W.C.A.
06. Real Again (Norway Shrugs And Stays At Home)
07. Loch Meaninglessness & The Mull Of Dull
08. Hotel Daedalus
09. Scaredcrow
10. The Rapture
- Quelle:
- All Noir
- Redakteur:
- Marcel Rapp
- Tags:
- motorpsycho yay all noir
0 Kommentare