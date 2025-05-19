MORBYDA öffnet die Pforten des Feuers

Nach einem Demo und einem Livealbum bringen die deutschen Speedster MORBYDA am 20. Juni via Dying Victims Productions ihr Debütalbum "Under The Spell" auf den Markt.

Ein erster Vorabsong liegt in Form des Songs 'Open The Gates Of Fire' vor:

Open The Gates Of Fire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwSduaaqC7g

"Under The Spell" Album Tracklist:

1. Evil

2. Mother Of Decay

3. Open The Gates Of Fire

4. Turning The Wheel Of Steel

5. The Curse

6. Sacrifice

7. Under Her Spell

8. Morbid Ways Of Dying

