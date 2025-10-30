MORBIKON mit neuem Album
Die Black/Thrash-Metal-Band MORBIKON wird am 21.11.2025 ihr neues Album "Lost Within The Astral Crypts" veröffentlichen. Das zweite Werk der US-Amerikaner kommt, via
Tankcrimes, mit acht Tracks daher und zeigt, auf YouTube, einen ersten Einblick mit 'Ghoul Infested Mausoleum'.
"Lost Within the Astral Crypts" Trackliste:
01. Heavens That Burn And Eons Divided
02. Unending Legions Of Bael
03. Flames That Blind And Shadows Cast
04. Numeric Portal Ascendency
05. Sworn To Their Beheaded King
06. Masters Of Eternal Night
07. Ghoul Infested Mausoleum
08. Lost Within The Astral Crypts
MORBIKON - Ghoul Infested Mausoleum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=398knpGu1tE
