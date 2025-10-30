MORBIKON mit neuem Album

Die Black/Thrash-Metal-Band MORBIKON wird am 21.11.2025 ihr neues Album "Lost Within The Astral Crypts" veröffentlichen. Das zweite Werk der US-Amerikaner kommt, via Tankcrimes, mit acht Tracks daher und zeigt, auf YouTube, einen ersten Einblick mit 'Ghoul Infested Mausoleum'.







"Lost Within the Astral Crypts" Trackliste:





01. Heavens That Burn And Eons Divided

02. Unending Legions Of Bael

03. Flames That Blind And Shadows Cast

04. Numeric Portal Ascendency

05. Sworn To Their Beheaded King

06. Masters Of Eternal Night

07. Ghoul Infested Mausoleum

08. Lost Within The Astral Crypts





MORBIKON - Ghoul Infested Mausoleum







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=398knpGu1tE

Quelle: Tankcrimes YouTube Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: morbikon lost within the astral crypts ghoul infested mausoleum