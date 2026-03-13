MONSTROSITY mit neuem Album
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Heute, am Freitag den 13., präsentiert MONSTROSITY sein neues Album "Screams from Beneath the Surface". Der Labelpartner Metal Blade Records hat die Death-Metal-Scheibe zusätzlich auch auf YouTube online gestellt.
"Screams from Beneath the Surface" Trackliste:
01. Banished To The Skies
02. The Colossal Rage
03. The Atrophied
04. Spiral
05. Fortunes Engraved In Blood
06. Vapors
07. The Thorns
08. Blood Works
09. The Dark Aura
10. Veil Of Disillusion
Monstrosity - Screams from Beneath the Surface (FULL ALBUM)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73wELS7JayY
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- monstrosity screams from beneath the surface
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