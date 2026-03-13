MONSTROSITY mit neuem Album

Heute, am Freitag den 13., präsentiert MONSTROSITY sein neues Album "Screams from Beneath the Surface". Der Labelpartner Metal Blade Records hat die Death-Metal-Scheibe zusätzlich auch auf YouTube online gestellt.





"Screams from Beneath the Surface" Trackliste:





01. Banished To The Skies

02. The Colossal Rage

03. The Atrophied

04. Spiral

05. Fortunes Engraved In Blood

06. Vapors

07. The Thorns

08. Blood Works

09. The Dark Aura

10. Veil Of Disillusion







Monstrosity - Screams from Beneath the Surface (FULL ALBUM)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73wELS7JayY

Quelle: Metal Blade Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: monstrosity screams from beneath the surface