MISFIRE träumt

Mit 'Living The Dream' haben die Thrasher von MISFIRE einen neuen Song ihres kommenden Albums im Gepäck.

"Product Of Environment" erscheint am 02. Mai über MNRK Heavy.

Anbei die Trackliste:

01. Borrowed Time

02. Day To Day

03. All Over The Place

04. We Went Through Hell

05. Born To Die

06. Living The Dream

07. Left For Dead

08. End Of An Age

09. Privacy

10. Twist Of Fate

11. Artificially Intelligent

12. Product Of The Environment

Living The Dream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UN8hJ7ypK10