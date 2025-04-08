MISFIRE träumt
08.04.2025 | 19:30
Mit 'Living The Dream' haben die Thrasher von MISFIRE einen neuen Song ihres kommenden Albums im Gepäck.
"Product Of Environment" erscheint am 02. Mai über MNRK Heavy.
Anbei die Trackliste:
01. Borrowed Time
02. Day To Day
03. All Over The Place
04. We Went Through Hell
05. Born To Die
06. Living The Dream
07. Left For Dead
08. End Of An Age
09. Privacy
10. Twist Of Fate
11. Artificially Intelligent
12. Product Of The Environment
Living The Dream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UN8hJ7ypK10
