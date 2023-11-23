METAL DE FACTO: Erste Hörprobe vom kommenden Album

Die finnische Power-Metal-Truppe METAL DE FACTO kündigt für Februar 2024 ihr nächstes Album "Land Of The Rising Sun Part I" an. Ein Audioclip der ersten, digitalen Single 'Code Of The Samurai' ist online.





