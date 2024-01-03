MASSIVE SCAR ERA ist farbenblind
03.01.2024 | 22:29
Die kanadisch-ägyptische Band MASSIVE SCAR ERA hat ein Video zu einem weiteren Stück ihrer aktuellen EP "Metal Goes Egyptian" veröffentlicht, nämlich 'Color Blind'.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- massive scar era metal goes egyptian color blind
