SHADOW EMPIRE mit Debütalbum am Start

Die US-Metalband SHADOW EMPIRE hat zum Jahreswechsel ihr Debütalbum mit dem Titel "Shadows" veröffentlicht. Begleitet wird das Erstlingswerk von einem Videoclip zu der Single 'Into The Night'.

Das Debüt enthält insgesamt zehn Tracks:

1. Into The Night

2. Shattered Pieces

3. Demon World

4. Asylum Of The Dead

5. Shadows

6. Level Zero

7. 33

8. Feeding The Ghost

9. Unholy One

10. Transylvania

SHADOW EMPIRE wurde von Mikey Rice gegründet. Mit von der Partie ist außerdem der Gitarrist Milan Polak (Guns N' Roses, Billy Sheehan, Marty Friedman).