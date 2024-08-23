MASSIVE SCAR AREA: Hörprobe von der EP
23.08.2024 | 22:13
Die kanadisch-ägyptische Ethno-Metal-Band MASSIVE SCAR AREA kündigt für Oktober ihre neue EP "Assyad" an. Ein Textclip zu 'School Girls' ist online.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQoz_rPrJwE
